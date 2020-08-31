Menu
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

89,517 KM

Details

$13,490

+ tax & licensing
$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

89,517KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5788536
  • Stock #: L0192
  • VIN: JA32U2FU9GU602500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,517 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search)

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

