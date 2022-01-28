Menu
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

80,219 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE LTD

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE LTD

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

80,219KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8193063
  VIN: JA32U2FUXGU601601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,219 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES, a Sporty Commuter !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER that puts out 148 HORSEPOWER.

 

Well reviewed: "Freshened outside and updated inside, the 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer compact sedan offers a roomy interior, athletic handling, and a generous load of standard equipment," (newcartestdrive.com)

 

"Lancer’s relatively firm suspension produces uncommonly good handling. This isn’t a sports car of course, but drivers who like to have fun behind the wheel can feel free to do so in the Lancer," (newcartestdrive.com

 

"On the plus side, that firm setup gives the Lancer athletic handling and plenty of grip through turns," (car.usnews.com).

 

CLEAN CARFAX !

 

HEATED SEATS AND SUNROOF !

 

BACK UP CAMERA !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

