2016 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE LTD
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8193063
- VIN: JA32U2FUXGU601601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,219 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES, a Sporty Commuter !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER that puts out 148 HORSEPOWER.
Well reviewed: "Freshened outside and updated inside, the 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer compact sedan offers a roomy interior, athletic handling, and a generous load of standard equipment," (newcartestdrive.com)
"Lancer’s relatively firm suspension produces uncommonly good handling. This isn’t a sports car of course, but drivers who like to have fun behind the wheel can feel free to do so in the Lancer," (newcartestdrive.com
"On the plus side, that firm setup gives the Lancer athletic handling and plenty of grip through turns," (car.usnews.com).
CLEAN CARFAX !
HEATED SEATS AND SUNROOF !
BACK UP CAMERA !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vehicle Features
