Menu
Account
Sign In
GORGEOUS FULLY LOADED 2016 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES AWD >>>> COMES FULLY EQUIPPED >>>> Factory options include LEATHER HEATED SEATS >>> REVERSE CAMERA >>>> POWER SUNROOF >>> DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL >>> KEYLESS ENTRY >>> ALLOY WHEELS >>> BUG and WINDOE DEFLECTORS >>> PUSH START and so much <br><br>*** FULL SERVICE RECORDS FROM MITSUBISHI TO DATE ***** ONLY DEALER SERVICED *****<br><br><br>Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Watch This Vehicle
11943402

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-743-1010

Contact Seller

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A32GZ605913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1221
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GORGEOUS FULLY LOADED 2016 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES AWD >>>> COMES FULLY EQUIPPED >>>> Factory options include LEATHER HEATED SEATS >>> REVERSE CAMERA >>>> POWER SUNROOF >>> DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL >>> KEYLESS ENTRY >>> ALLOY WHEELS >>> BUG and WINDOE DEFLECTORS >>> PUSH START and so much

*** FULL SERVICE RECORDS FROM MITSUBISHI TO DATE ***** ONLY DEALER SERVICED *****


Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child-proof Locks
Air Bags
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
rear window defogger
Carpeting
Cigarette lighter

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Remote Fuel Door
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
AM/FM CD

Convenience

Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft
Cargo security cover

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Air Condition

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
SPORT PACKAGE
All equiped
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Dual Remote Mirrors
Fold Down Rear Seat
Chrome aluminum rims
Rear Window Wipers
ADVANCE TRAC AWD
STABBILITY CONTROL
WINDOWS TINTED
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
DUAL AIR AND HEAT
CC CRUISE CONTROL
EXT HEATED MIRRORS
ALUMINIUM ALLOY WEELS
INTERVAL VIPERS
QUADS SEATING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L for sale in North York, ON
2016 Honda Pilot EX-L 163,262 KM $18,499 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek SPORT/OUTDOOR !!COMING SOON!! for sale in North York, ON
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek SPORT/OUTDOOR !!COMING SOON!! 29,476 KM $29,950 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T QUATTRO PREMIUM PLUS for sale in North York, ON
2018 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T QUATTRO PREMIUM PLUS 112,945 KM $23,950 + tax & lic

Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-743-XXXX

(click to show)

416-743-1010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-743-1010

Contact Seller
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander