$14,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A32GZ605913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1221
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
GORGEOUS FULLY LOADED 2016 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES AWD >>>> COMES FULLY EQUIPPED >>>> Factory options include LEATHER HEATED SEATS >>> REVERSE CAMERA >>>> POWER SUNROOF >>> DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL >>> KEYLESS ENTRY >>> ALLOY WHEELS >>> BUG and WINDOE DEFLECTORS >>> PUSH START and so much
*** FULL SERVICE RECORDS FROM MITSUBISHI TO DATE ***** ONLY DEALER SERVICED *****
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
*** FULL SERVICE RECORDS FROM MITSUBISHI TO DATE ***** ONLY DEALER SERVICED *****
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child-proof Locks
Air Bags
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
rear window defogger
Carpeting
Cigarette lighter
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Remote Fuel Door
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
AM/FM CD
Convenience
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Security
Anti-Theft
Cargo security cover
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Air Condition
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
SPORT PACKAGE
All equiped
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Dual Remote Mirrors
Fold Down Rear Seat
Chrome aluminum rims
Rear Window Wipers
ADVANCE TRAC AWD
STABBILITY CONTROL
WINDOWS TINTED
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
DUAL AIR AND HEAT
CC CRUISE CONTROL
EXT HEATED MIRRORS
ALUMINIUM ALLOY WEELS
INTERVAL VIPERS
QUADS SEATING
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Call Dealer
416-743-XXXX(click to show)
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-743-1010
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander