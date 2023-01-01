2016 Nissan Altima

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$18,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

