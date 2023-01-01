$9,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Nissan Altima
3.5 SL Tech
2016 Nissan Altima
3.5 SL Tech
Location
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
153,253KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N4BL3AP3GN339707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,253 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2016 nissan altimaautomatic fully loadedNavagation certify no extra charge$9950 plus hstplease visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Carview Motors
2014 Honda Civic LX 208,523 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES 0 KM $32,950 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Touring 0 KM $10,850 + tax & lic
Email Carview Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Call Dealer
416-665-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2016 Nissan Altima