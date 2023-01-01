Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2016 nissan altima</div><div>automatic </div><div>fully loaded</div><div>Navagation </div><div>certify no extra charge</div><div>$9950 plus hst</div><div>please visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you. </div>

2016 Nissan Altima

153,253 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Altima

3.5 SL Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Altima

3.5 SL Tech

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1701010714
  2. 1701010714
  3. 1701010714
  4. 1701010714
  5. 1701010714
  6. 1701010714
  7. 1701010714
  8. 1701010714
  9. 1701010714
  10. 1701010714
  11. 1701010714
  12. 1701010714
  13. 1701010714
  14. 1701010714
  15. 1701010714
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
153,253KM
Used
VIN 1N4BL3AP3GN339707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,253 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 nissan altimaautomatic fully loadedNavagation certify no extra charge$9950 plus hstplease visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2014 Honda Civic LX for sale in North York, ON
2014 Honda Civic LX 208,523 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES for sale in North York, ON
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES 0 KM $32,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic Touring for sale in North York, ON
2015 Honda Civic Touring 0 KM $10,850 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Altima