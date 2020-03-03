Menu
2016 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV Leather, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera

2016 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV Leather, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

1-888-349-6329

$14,295

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,855KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4743471
  • Stock #: 19384A
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP8GN314099
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Bold and beautiful, this 2016 Nissan Altima banished all limitations in creating every last detail. With a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission, you will marvel at this unique synergy between the forces of mother nature and the laws of physics. It is well equipped with the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17 Aluminum-Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Systems Monitor . Visit Golden Mile Chrysler at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 today.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Starter
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

