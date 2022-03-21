2016 Nissan Micra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8674007

8674007 Stock #: L1836

L1836 VIN: 3N1CK3CP7GL265399

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 105,241 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Temporary spare tire

