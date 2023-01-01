2016 Nissan Pathfinder

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$17,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10475433

10475433 Stock #: 611400

611400 VIN: 5N1AR2MM2GC611400

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.