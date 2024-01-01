Menu
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 4WD, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, DUAL SUNROOF, WEATHERTECH WEATHERPROOF FLOORMATS, REMOTE START, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN GRAY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, AUX, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

153,955 KM

$15,987

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD|7PASSENGER|NAV|360CAM|BOSE|LEATHER|DUALROOF

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD|7PASSENGER|NAV|360CAM|BOSE|LEATHER|DUALROOF

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,955KM
VIN 5N1AR2MM8GC670189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N5971
  • Mileage 153,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622

$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2016 Nissan Pathfinder