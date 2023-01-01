$16,880+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
FWD 4dr SV
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
108,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10065303
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT9GC816687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 154101
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
