LOW KILOMETER 2016 NISSAN ROGUE SV FWD FOR SALE!! TRUCK IS IN GREAT SHAPE, WITH NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $10,899 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

2016 Nissan Rogue

156,450 KM

$10,899

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue

S 4dr SUV *LOW KMS*

2016 Nissan Rogue

S 4dr SUV *LOW KMS*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,450KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT1GC730578

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,450 KM

LOW KILOMETER 2016 NISSAN ROGUE SV FWD FOR SALE!! TRUCK IS IN GREAT SHAPE, WITH NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $10,899 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996

$10,899

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

2016 Nissan Rogue