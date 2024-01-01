$10,899+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
S 4dr SUV *LOW KMS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
Certified
$10,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,450 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KILOMETER 2016 NISSAN ROGUE SV FWD FOR SALE!! TRUCK IS IN GREAT SHAPE, WITH NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $10,899 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Auto Resale Inc.
416-271-9996