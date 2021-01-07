Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

100,000 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Epix

416-546-1797

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-546-1797

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6446925
  • Stock #: R0123
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1GC815888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R0123
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, accident free, full service record, local lease return from Nissan Finance, pearl white finish, on cloth interior, extra clean in and out  (like new condition) , AWD, backup camera, power seat, heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry and Go start, power windows, alloys. 


Welcome to AutoEpix , our professional sales team is waiting to assist you . 


 ENSURING OUR CUSTOMERS SAFETY IS OUR MAIN GOAL here at Auto Epix! We ensure all of our cars get a 120 point safety inspection. All vehicles are inspected by our quality control team which and then is treated by our Covid-19 safety specialists. Every delivery must go through a vigorous sanitization procedure to ensure we follow all Covid-19 safety protocols. We have a 5 step procedure making sure that the car is 100% free of any sorts of germs and contamination. First it goes through an ozone treatment including all the vents. Second step is steam cleaning. Third step is wiping all knobs, door handles and buttons. Fourth step is applying the Microban germ killer product which prevents any left over germs for 24 hours. Last step is we cover the steering wheel and seats with a cover to ensure that there is no more human contact until delivery!


 


Financing and warranty available on all vehicles. All automobiles can easily be financed. Be it a Student; New Immigrants; Bad credit; Low score. Auto finance is - a no problem! Financing fee is applicable. Warranty; We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!Auto  Epix   Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $595, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL :416-546-1797 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Auto Epix   will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.  Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm  

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Auto Epix

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-546-1797

