2016 Nissan Rogue

$12,488 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 7409693

7409693 VIN: 5N1AT2MT7GC821919

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Automatic FWD

