2016 Nissan Rogue

108,000 KM

$12,488

+ tax & licensing
$12,488

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr S

2016 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr S

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$12,488

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7409693
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT7GC821919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Nissan Rogue SV - Automatic
Clean Carproof ( NO accident )
mileage: 108000k.m

High-Value Features:
* LED headlights with auto-leveler
* Lane Departure Warning
* Moving Object Detection
* audio system with AM/FM/CD / AUX-in / USB
* Nine Speakers (including two woofers)
* Radio Data system (RDS)
* Bluetooth
* Speed-Sensitive volume control
* SiriusXM traffic
* 6-way power driver's seat
* 4-way power front passenger's seat
* Power Lift-gate
* Nissan Intelligent key
* Rear Privacy glass
* FOG lights
* 18" Aluminum-alloy wheels
* Welcome lighting
* Auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror
* Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
* Heated Seats
* Power Windows
* Power side mirrors
* Push Start Button
* Dual A/C
* Rear Spoiler
* Roof rails
* Tires 225/60R18


Financing Available on the spot
* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($599). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified. The financing fee is extra.

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

