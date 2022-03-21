Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

  1. 8945257
  2. 8945257
  3. 8945257
  4. 8945257
  5. 8945257
  6. 8945257
  7. 8945257
  8. 8945257
  9. 8945257
  10. 8945257
  11. 8945257
  12. 8945257
  13. 8945257
  14. 8945257
  15. 8945257
  16. 8945257
  17. 8945257
  18. 8945257
  19. 8945257
  20. 8945257
  21. 8945257
  22. 8945257
  23. 8945257
  24. 8945257
  25. 8945257
Contact Seller

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8945257
  • Stock #: 153946
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6GC754196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153946
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S Automatic 2.5L 4-Cyl Gasoline
This is a Financing price: $18880 the cash Price is: $20488
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
*SUNROOF
*Bluetooth
*BACKUP SENSOR
Actual pictures are provided

All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***


AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2016 Nissan Rogue AW...
 135,000 KM
$18,880 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Pilot 4WD...
 191,000 KM
$18,480 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 109,000 KM
$38,880 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory