2016 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 2 2 5 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9601702

9601702 Stock #: L2636

L2636 VIN: 5N1AT2MV5GC765917

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 159,225 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.