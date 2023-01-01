Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

159,225 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

159,225KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9601702
  • Stock #: L2636
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5GC765917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,225 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! ask for Drona ext 805

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

