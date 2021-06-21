+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Sentra S, a Great Choice for a Practical Sedan !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2016 Nissan Sentra S comes with a 1.8 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 130 HORSEPOWER.
Well reviewed:
"The Nissan Sentra is a good, practical choice in the compact car class. It has an above-average reliability rating, and its gas mileage figures are on par with those of class rivals," (cars.usnews.com).
"There are a lot of excellent compact cars available today, all with their own strengths. What you get with the 2016 Nissan Sentra is practicality. It's roomy, fuel-efficient and a great value for your money," (edumunds.com)
CLEAN CARFAX !
"For the most part, this Nissan's ride is fairly smooth and sophisticated. Handling around turns is respectable, and the Sentra has responsive, reassuring steering," (edumunds.com).
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5