2016 Nissan Sentra

150,804 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

S

2016 Nissan Sentra

S

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,804 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Nissan Sentra S, a Great Choice for a Practical Sedan !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2016 Nissan Sentra S comes with a 1.8 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 130 HORSEPOWER.

 

Well reviewed:

"The Nissan Sentra is a good, practical choice in the compact car class. It has an above-average reliability rating, and its gas mileage figures are on par with those of class rivals," (cars.usnews.com).

 

"There are a lot of excellent compact cars available today, all with their own strengths. What you get with the 2016 Nissan Sentra is practicality. It's roomy, fuel-efficient and a great value for your money," (edumunds.com)

 

CLEAN CARFAX !

 

"For the most part, this Nissan's ride is fairly smooth and sophisticated. Handling around turns is respectable, and the Sentra has responsive, reassuring steering," (edumunds.com).

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

