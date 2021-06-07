Menu
2016 Porsche Cayenne

82,500 KM

$53,998

+ tax & licensing
$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

2016 Porsche Cayenne

2016 Porsche Cayenne

AWD|Diesel|No Accident|2 Sets Rims Tires| 21 Inch

2016 Porsche Cayenne

AWD|Diesel|No Accident|2 Sets Rims Tires| 21 Inch

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

82,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 PORSCHE CAYENNE | NO ACCIDENT | RARE DIESEL | $70-$80 FULL TANK AVAILABLE RUN 800KM - 900KM | WITH WINTER TIRE AND RIMS | UPGRADE LED HEADLIGHT | 18-WAY POWER SEATS | 21 INCH SPORT WHEELS | PREMIUM PLUS | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSOR | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | BILND SPOT ASSIST | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | 8-SPEED TRIPTRONIC S | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY AND START | POWER TAILGATE | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

