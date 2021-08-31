Menu
2016 Porsche Cayenne

88,434 KM

Details Description Features

$49,888

+ tax & licensing
$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

Eli Motors

416-739-6135

Contact Seller
2016 Porsche Cayenne

2016 Porsche Cayenne

PLATINUM AWD NAVI REAR VIEW CAM LKA BSM PANO ROOF

2016 Porsche Cayenne

PLATINUM AWD NAVI REAR VIEW CAM LKA BSM PANO ROOF

Location

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $795

$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

88,434KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7731736
  • Stock #: GLA05708
  • VIN: WP1AA2A26GLA05708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,434 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 PORSCHE CAYENNE PLATINUM EDITION. AWD. BLACK ON RED LEATHER INTERIOR. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. REAR VIEW CAMERA. PANORAMIC POWER SUNROOF. POWER SEATS. HEATED SEATS. VENTILATED SEATS. MEMORY SEATS. REAR PASSENGER HEATED SEATS. LANE KEEP ASSIST. BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM. REAR WINDOWS POWER SUNSHADE. FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS. LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS. LED HEADLAMPS. USB CONNECTOR. BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY. AUXILIARY. HEATED AND POWER FOLDING SIDE VIEW MIRRORS. 20 INCH ALLOY WHEELS. TINTED WINDOWS. MINT CONDITION. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Email Eli Motors

Eli Motors

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

