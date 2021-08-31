Menu
2016 Porsche Cayenne

88,445 KM

Details Description Features

$49,888

+ tax & licensing
$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

Eli Motors

416-739-6135

2016 Porsche Cayenne

2016 Porsche Cayenne

PLATINUM AWD NAVI B/U CAM BSM LKA PANO ROOF

2016 Porsche Cayenne

PLATINUM AWD NAVI B/U CAM BSM LKA PANO ROOF

Location

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

88,445KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7985166
  Stock #: GLA05708
  VIN: WP1AA2A26GLA05708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,445 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 PORSCHE CAYENNE PLATINUM EDITION. AWD. BLACK ON RED LEATHER INTERIOR. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. REAR VIEW CAMERA. PANORAMIC POWER SUNROOF. POWER SEATS. HEATED SEATS. VENTILATED SEATS. MEMORY SEATS. REAR PASSENGER HEATED SEATS. LANE KEEP ASSIST. BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM. REAR WINDOWS POWER SUNSHADE. FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS. LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS. LED HEADLAMPS. USB CONNECTOR. BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY. AUXILIARY. HEATED AND POWER FOLDING SIDE VIEW MIRRORS.19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS. TINTED WINDOWS. MINT CONDITION. 
Interested in this vehicle? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Visit our Website to get started at WWW.ELIMOTORS.CA/FINANCE-APPLICATION/. A representative from Eli Motors will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email tali@elimotors.ca or call us TOLL FREE today at 1 (866) 568-7040. Our Sales team is happy to help!


Eli Motors excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic.



Our Vehicle Certification is available for only $795.00 that includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified.



Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve:

- Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for $795.00

- Free Carfax History Report

- Certified In-house Mechanic

- Extended Warranties

- Financing with rates starting as low as 5.9% APR *Terms and Conditions Apply*

- We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference



Eli Motors takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 50 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are in North York, Ontario at 4490 Chesswood Drive, Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eli Motors

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

