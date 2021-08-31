2016 Porsche Cayenne...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$49,888 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 4 4 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7985166

7985166 Stock #: GLA05708

GLA05708 VIN: WP1AA2A26GLA05708

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 88,445 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Cargo shade Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Locks Entertainment System Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cooled Rear Seat(s) Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.