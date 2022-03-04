$49,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Porsche Cayenne
PREMIUM PLUS PKG /PANO /LANE ASSIST/BLIND SPOT/
Location
Paramount Fine Cars
4467 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2C2
$49,800
- Listing ID: 8471655
- VIN: wp1aa2a2xgka37180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL CANADIAN VEHICLE, ACCIDENT FREE ,2016 PORSCHE CAYENNE WHITE ON BLACK WITH PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE , PORSCHE INTELLIGENT PERFORMANCE , PARK ASSIST SYSTEM , PARKING SENSORS , REAR VIEW CAMERA , BOSE PREMIUM SOUND, LANE CHANGE ASSIST , BLIND SPOT WARNING , PANORAMIC ROOF , REAR WINDOW SUN SHADES , HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS , HEATED STEERING WHEEL , AUTOMATIC STOP AND START SYSTEM , XENON/LED LIGHTS , 20-inch WHEELS PAINTED BLACK AND MUCH MORE ... . . . . ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES ,FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE. WE SHIP ALL OVER CANADA. WE FINANCE ALL OVER CANADA. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO OR VISIT US AT 4467 CHESSWOOD DRIVE IN NORTH YORK. WWW.PARAMOUNTFINECARS.CA
