Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Porsche Cayenne

198,325 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2016 Porsche Cayenne

2016 Porsche Cayenne

S E-Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Porsche Cayenne

S E-Hybrid

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1661006887
  2. 1661006888
  3. 1661006888
  4. 1661006888
  5. 1661006888
  6. 1661006888
  7. 1661006889
  8. 1661006889
  9. 1661006888
  10. 1661006889
  11. 1661006889
  12. 1661006889
  13. 1661006889
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

198,325KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8968531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,325 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

2018 BMW 4 Series 43...
 60,089 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 61,592 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 153,128 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory