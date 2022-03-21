$CALL+ tax & licensing
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
416-633-8188
2016 Porsche Cayenne
2016 Porsche Cayenne
S E-Hybrid
Location
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
416-633-8188
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
198,325KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8968531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,325 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4