2016 Porsche Cayenne

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 8 , 3 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8968531

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 198,325 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Wheel Locks Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.