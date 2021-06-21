Menu
2016 Porsche Panamera

53,753 KM

Details Description Features

$59,895

+ tax & licensing
$59,895

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2016 Porsche Panamera

2016 Porsche Panamera

4 | SPORT CHRONO | PDK | RED LEATHER | PREMIUM +

2016 Porsche Panamera

4 | SPORT CHRONO | PDK | RED LEATHER | PREMIUM +

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$59,895

+ taxes & licensing

53,753KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7423676
  • Stock #: 3932
  • VIN: WP0AA2A75GL003932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 53,753 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED!! THIS IS THE ONE YOU WERE LOOKING FOR!! **

** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! LOW KMS! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **

 

===>> WE APPROVE ANY CREDIT! APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

 

** GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR OVER PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR! THIS PANAMERA 4 EDITION COMES FULLY LOADED WITH SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS, 20 INCH GLOSS BLACK RIMS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, 14 WAY POWER SEATS, LUMBAR SUPPORT, MEMORY SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, SURROUND VIEW AND PARK ASSIST, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BI XENON LIGHTS, DYNAMIC HEADLIGHTS, SUNROOF, ADAPRIVE AIR SUSPENSION, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, KEYLESS GO, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.

 

Vehicle Features

chrono
premium plus
navi
xenon
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

