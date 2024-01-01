Menu
2016 RAM 1500

REBEL | V8 | CUSTOM EXHAUST | BACK UP CAMERA |

** JUST ARRIVED! ** 
** LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK! ** 
** DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! ** 


** BEAUTIFUL RED PANELS & RED TRIM THROUGHOUT THE INTERIOR! CUSTOM FRONT BUMPER, LIFTED, CUSTOM EXHAUST! COMES LOADED WITH HEATED SEATS, HEATED WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, PUSH TO START, POWER CONTROLLED SEATS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** 


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! 
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! 



>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ 
TOTALAUTOSALES 


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** 
OUR NEW LOCATION: 
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**. 


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** 
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** 
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

2016 RAM 1500

180,336 KM

$26,985

+ tax & licensing
Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,336KM
VIN 1C6RR7YT4GS407071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 180,336 KM

Vehicle Description

