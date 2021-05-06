Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$31,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7124206

7124206 Stock #: 6981

6981 VIN: 1C6RR7STXGS346981

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Seating Split Bench Seat Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

