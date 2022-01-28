Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

171,348 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Mall

647-748-5755

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab 4WD Outdoorsman Diesel One Owner Clean Carfax

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab 4WD Outdoorsman Diesel One Owner Clean Carfax

Location

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

647-748-5755

  1. 8186586
  2. 8186586
  3. 8186586
  4. 8186586
  5. 8186586
  6. 8186586
  7. 8186586
  8. 8186586
  9. 8186586
  10. 8186586
  11. 8186586
  12. 8186586
  13. 8186586
  14. 8186586
  15. 8186586
  16. 8186586
  17. 8186586
  18. 8186586
  19. 8186586
  20. 8186586
  21. 8186586
  22. 8186586
  23. 8186586
  24. 8186586
  25. 8186586
  26. 8186586
  27. 8186586
  28. 8186586
  29. 8186586
  30. 8186586
  31. 8186586
  32. 8186586
  33. 8186586
  34. 8186586
  35. 8186586
  36. 8186586
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,348KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8186586
  • Stock #: S300087
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LMXGS300087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S300087
  • Mileage 171,348 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ram 1500 SLT Outdoorsman Crew Cab DIESEL, 4 Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Starter, Bluetooth Connectivity, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Cloth Seats, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Touchscreen Display, Trailer Hitch/Tow. One Owner. Clean Carfax.

______________________________________

***Financing options*** Financing with $0 Down payment along with rates as low as 4.99% (Open Loan Option).Take advantage of 3 months no payment offers from major Canadian banks (O.A.C). All financing rates advertised are fixed and not variable. Rates may increase based on credit qualification or vehicle specs. This vehicle can be leased for personal or commercial purposes with attractive lease rates and terms. lease rates may vary depending on vehicle specs and overall credit qualification.

____________________________________________________

***Extended warranty Options*** This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty  and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. You can choose to repair... 

______________________________________

***Certification*** Certification can be purchased for only $599 and is inspected by licensed mechanics, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.

Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

______________________________________

***5 Reason to buy from us with confidence***

1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.

2. 36 days Ontario safety certification Provided upon purchase of Safety & Certify

3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.

4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.

5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.


*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax. 


Located at 1170 Sheppard Ave West, Unit 36-38, Toronto, ON, M3K 2A3.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sliding Rear Window
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
AWD
4x4
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Offroad / Oversized Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Mall

2012 Chevrolet Silve...
 211,080 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2010 BMW 3 Series 33...
 157,717 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2016 Volvo S60 T6 Pr...
 129,931 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

Call Dealer

647-748-XXXX

(click to show)

647-748-5755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory