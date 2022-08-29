$25,950+ tax & licensing
416-736-8000
2016 RAM 1500
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9087499
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT2GG315912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,769 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Dodge Ram 1500 5.7 Litre Hemi, a Truck with a Great Reputation !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2016 Dodge Ram comes with a 5.7 LITRE 8 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 395 HORSEPOWER with 410 FT-LBS OF TORQUE.
Well reviewed: "Looking for a half-ton pickup with clever outside-the-box thinking? You'll want to look closely at the 2016 Ram 1500. A unique coil spring rear suspension gives it the smoothest unloaded ride, but it can still tow your trailer like a champ with its stout Hemi gasoline V8 or torquey turbodiesel V6 engine,"(edumunds.com).
"The 2016 Ram 1500 is a solid full-size pickup truck. Its cabin and ride quality give it a refined feeling, inside and out. It has upscale interior materials and user-friendly tech features, and its performance shines with powerful engines and a smooth ride. Additionally, it has best-in-class fuel economy estimates," (cars.usnews.com).
5.5 FT BOX !
4X4 !
BACK UP CAMERA !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
