Total Auto Sales
647-621-8555
2016 RAM 3500
LIMITED LONGHORN LARAMIE 6.7 CUMMINS DIESEL
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
242,258KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9738010
- Stock #: 0873E8
- VIN: 3C63R3FL8GG229352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 242,258 KM
Vehicle Description
** LIKE NEW CONDITION! NEVER USED FOR CONSTRUCTION PURPOSES!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** GORGEOUS MAROON EXTERIOR OVER PREMIUM REAL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMES LOADED WITH LIMITED LARAMIE LONGHORN CREW CAB 4X4 PACKAGE! 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE ($9345 OPTION) , 6 SPEED AISIN HEAVY DUTY TRANSMISSION ($4155 OPTION), AUTOMATIC AUTO LEVEL REAR SUSPENSION,5TH WHEEL & GOOSENECK TOWING PREP GROUP ($500 OPTION), LIMITED APPEARANCE PACKAGE WITH CHROME BUMPERS AND GRILLE, 20INCH CHROME RIMS ($2995 OPTION), POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, TUNNEL COVER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE START SYSTEM, PARK SENSORS, FULL LENGHT PREMIUM UPGRADED FLOOR CONSOLE, POWER LUMBAR ADJUST, PREMIUM LEATHER COVERED DOOR PANELS, HEATED REAR SEATS, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, HANDSFREE, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH START, KEYLESS GO, RAIN SENSOR AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!! **
OUR NEW LOCATION:
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
