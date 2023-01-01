Menu
2016 RAM 3500

242,258 KM

Details

$44,985

+ tax & licensing
Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

LIMITED LONGHORN LARAMIE 6.7 CUMMINS DIESEL

2016 RAM 3500

LIMITED LONGHORN LARAMIE 6.7 CUMMINS DIESEL

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

242,258KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9738010
  Stock #: 0873E8
  VIN: 3C63R3FL8GG229352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 242,258 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED!! THIS IS THE ONE YOU DONT WANT TO MISS!! **
** LIKE NEW CONDITION! NEVER USED FOR CONSTRUCTION PURPOSES!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **


==>> FINANCE TODAY, APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE
===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE




** GORGEOUS MAROON EXTERIOR OVER PREMIUM REAL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMES LOADED WITH LIMITED LARAMIE LONGHORN CREW CAB 4X4 PACKAGE! 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE ($9345 OPTION) , 6 SPEED AISIN HEAVY DUTY TRANSMISSION ($4155 OPTION), AUTOMATIC AUTO LEVEL REAR SUSPENSION,5TH WHEEL & GOOSENECK TOWING PREP GROUP ($500 OPTION), LIMITED APPEARANCE PACKAGE WITH CHROME BUMPERS AND GRILLE, 20INCH CHROME RIMS ($2995 OPTION), POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, TUNNEL COVER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE START SYSTEM, PARK SENSORS, FULL LENGHT PREMIUM UPGRADED FLOOR CONSOLE, POWER LUMBAR ADJUST, PREMIUM LEATHER COVERED DOOR PANELS, HEATED REAR SEATS, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, HANDSFREE, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH START, KEYLESS GO, RAIN SENSOR AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

