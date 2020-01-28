Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Rolls Royce Wraith

HEADSUP DISPLAY REAR VIEW NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Rolls Royce Wraith

HEADSUP DISPLAY REAR VIEW NAVIGATION

Location

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

647-477-1108

  1. 4540251
  2. 4540251
  3. 4540251
  4. 4540251
  5. 4540251
  6. 4540251
  7. 4540251
  8. 4540251
  9. 4540251
  10. 4540251
  11. 4540251
  12. 4540251
  13. 4540251
  14. 4540251
  15. 4540251
  16. 4540251
  17. 4540251
  18. 4540251
  19. 4540251
  20. 4540251
  21. 4540251
  22. 4540251
  23. 4540251
  24. 4540251
  25. 4540251
  26. 4540251
  27. 4540251
  28. 4540251
  29. 4540251
  30. 4540251
  31. 4540251
  32. 4540251
  33. 4540251
  34. 4540251
  35. 4540251
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4540251
  • Stock #: 011020
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
Accident Free, Lane Departure Warning, Heads-Up Display, Rear View Camera, Side View Camera, Navigation, Bluetooth Connection, Cooled Front Seat, Heated Front Seat, HID headlights, Power Driver and Passenger Seat, Memory Seat, and Much More!!!

***Multli-point inspection***
Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!!

Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle.

Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle.

We will help you for transportation all of Canada and USA.
To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: http://www.autopiacars.ca/
**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING**

Our Indoor Showroom Located
2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1
(STEELES AND KEELE)
Concord, ON L4K 2Y7

Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiaCars.ca .

Vehicle Information Provided by autoTrader.ca
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Automatic
  • RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autopia Cars

2013 Mercedes-Benz G...
 164,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Acura RDX AWD 4...
 82,000 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 98,500 KM
$23,700 + tax & lic
Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-477-XXXX

(click to show)

647-477-1108

Send A Message