2016 Scion tC

89,853 KM

Details Description Features

$17,672

+ tax & licensing
$17,672

+ taxes & licensing

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

416-840-3292

2016 Scion tC

2016 Scion tC

Sports Coupe - Made in JAPAN by Toyota - Power Panoramic Sun Roof - No Accidents - Great Service Records

2016 Scion tC

Sports Coupe - Made in JAPAN by Toyota - Power Panoramic Sun Roof - No Accidents - Great Service Records

Location

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,672

+ taxes & licensing

89,853KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9612733
  • Stock #: UMT7039
  • VIN: JTKJF5C73GJ017039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 89,853 KM

Vehicle Description

Sports Coupe - Made in JAPAN by Toyota - Power Panoramic Sun Roof - Remote Starter - Climate Control - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Paddle Shifters - Remote Entry - No Accidents - Great Service Records -  
Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

