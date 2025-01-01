Menu
2016 Smart fortwo

54,000 KM

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Smart fortwo

PASSION,ONE OWNER,LOW KM,DEALER MAINTAIN,0 CLAIM

13185182

2016 Smart fortwo

PASSION,ONE OWNER,LOW KM,DEALER MAINTAIN,0 CLAIM

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMEFJ5DA6GK057178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DEALER MAINTAIN,FULL SERVICE RECORDS

We finance all types of credit.

Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. OAC.*High risk rates vary. 

You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

Auto Rev Inc.

4457B Chesswood Dr

& 4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2 

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: autorevinc@gmail.com 

 

Hours of Operation

Weekdays 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Saturdays  10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

 

SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2016 Smart fortwo