$12,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Smart fortwo
PURE.4 BRAND NEW TIRES ON ,DEALER MAINTAIN
2016 Smart fortwo
PURE.4 BRAND NEW TIRES ON ,DEALER MAINTAIN
Location
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN WMEFJ5DA0GK154845
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
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Auto Rev Inc.
4457B Chesswood Dr
& 4459 Chesswood Dr
Toronto, ON
M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-636-XXXX(click to show)
416-636-7776
Alternate Numbers416-828-0075
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Rev Inc.
416-636-7776
2016 Smart fortwo