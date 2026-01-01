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<p dir=ltr>Coming Soon! For an exclusive viewing before posting, please call us.</p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>Auto Rev Inc.</p><p dir=ltr>4457B Chesswood Dr</p><p dir=ltr>& 4459 Chesswood Dr</p><p dir=ltr>Toronto, ON</p><p dir=ltr>M3J 2C2 </p><p dir=ltr>416-636-7776</p>

2016 Smart fortwo

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Smart fortwo

PURE.4 BRAND NEW TIRES ON ,DEALER MAINTAIN

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14341562.819653300?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=18710

2016 Smart fortwo

PURE.4 BRAND NEW TIRES ON ,DEALER MAINTAIN

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1782430086366
  2. 1782430086879
  3. 1782430087314
Contact Seller
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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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Excellent Condition
VIN WMEFJ5DA0GK154845

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon! For an exclusive viewing before posting, please call us.

 

Auto Rev Inc.

4457B Chesswood Dr

& 4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2 

416-636-7776

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
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416-636-XXXX

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416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
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$12,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2016 Smart fortwo