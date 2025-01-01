Menu
SAFE CAR, SMART BUY

WE PROMISE UNBEATABLE PRICES WITH NO HIDDEN FEE!

--- FULLY CERTIFIED
--- AWD
--- Navigation, Bluetooth
--- Leather, Heated Seat, Camera
--- Sunroof
--- Blind spot
--- Automatic
--- Safety Certification Included in the Asking Price
--- 3/Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE

WHY CHOOSE US?

/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? Weve got you covered!
/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!
/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available
/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!

---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive!
---- Were located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.

Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!

As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.

Serving Customers Canada Wide

2016 Subaru Forester

198,000 KM

$10,450

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Touring

12441583

2016 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Touring

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJGVC5GH466652

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

SAFE CAR, SMART BUY

WE PROMISE UNBEATABLE PRICES WITH NO HIDDEN FEE!

--- FULLY CERTIFIED

--- AWD

--- Navigation, Bluetooth

--- Leather, Heated Seat, Camera

--- Sunroof

--- Blind spot

--- Automatic

--- Safety Certification Included in the Asking Price

--- 3/Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE

WHY CHOOSE US?

 

/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!

/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!

/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available

/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!

 

---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive!

---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.

Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!

As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.

Serving Customers Canada Wide

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Best Auto Collection

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

Call Dealer

(437) 422-XXXX

(click to show)

(437) 422-9465

$10,450

+ taxes & licensing

Best Auto Collection

(437) 422-9465

2016 Subaru Forester