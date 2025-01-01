$16,950+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Legacy
3.6R Limited Package
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,968KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3BNFL69G3035044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1388
- Mileage 115,968 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 SUBARU LEGACY CVT 3.6R W/LIMITED& TECH PKG WITH, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, PADDLE SHIFTERS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!
**** ACCIDENT FREE *** CARFAX CLEAN *******
**** SUBARU SERVICE RECORDS *****
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA **** Financing is available!**** All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.- If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
