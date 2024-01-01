Menu
<p>No Accidents, Certified with Safety, Comes with 4 Brand new tires & 4 used winter tires, features, All Wheel drive, bluetooth, air condition, power windows, heated seats, power seats.<br /><br />Price does not include licensing and HST</p>

2016 Subaru Outback

216,400 KM

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Outback

5DR WGN CVT 2.5I

2016 Subaru Outback

5DR WGN CVT 2.5I

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSCAC3G3291580

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,400 KM

No Accidents, Certified with Safety, Comes with 4 Brand new tires & 4 used winter tires, features, All Wheel drive, bluetooth, air condition, power windows, heated seats, power seats.

Price does not include licensing and HST

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Kaizen Rent A Car

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
647-981-0441

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kaizen Rent A Car

647-981-0441

2016 Subaru Outback