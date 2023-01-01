Menu
2016 Tesla Model S

301,683 KM

Details Description

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

75D|HIGHWAYAUTOPILOT|BIODEFENSE|NAV|AIRSUSPENSION|

Location

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

301,683KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10191525
  • Stock #: M5384
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E21GF134520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 301,683 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FULLY ELECTRIC, FEATURING : HIGHWAY AUTOPILOT, BIODEFENSE MODE, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION, AUTOSTEER(BETA), SUMMON(BETA), HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN RED ON MATCHING LIGHT GREY INTERIOR, STITCHED VEGAN LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, ALL HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, OBSTACLE AWARE ACCELERATION, TRAFFIC AWARE CRUISE CONTROL, STREAMING, SPOTIFY, TUNEIN, CARAOKE, TIDAL, APPLE MUSIC, NETFLIX, DISNEY+, YOUTUBE, TWITCH, TOYBOX, ARCADE GAMES, ROMANCE MODE, WEB BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HIFI IMMERSIVE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC ROOF, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

