$28,950+ tax & licensing
2016 Tesla Model S
2016 Tesla Model S
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
416-743-1010
$28,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,854KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJSA1E2XGF131275
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,854 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 TESLA MODLE S AWD DUAL MOTOR CAMERAS NAVIGATION PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Traffic sign recognition
Exterior
Tinted Glass
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Air filtration
Leatherette dash trim
Drive mode selector
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
9.73 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Premium cloth upholstery
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Regenerative braking system
Front struts
Automatic hazard warning lights
Rear struts
Spare tire kit
Lane deviation sensors
1.1 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LEATHERETTE CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
Customizable instrument cluster
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
INTEGRATED FRONT HEADRESTS
FIXED REAR HEADRESTS
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
1.26 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
200 WATTS
240 VOLT ELECTRIC CHARGE CORD
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
11.5 KW EV ON-BOARD CHARGER RATING
TESLA (SAE J3400) ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGER CONNECTOR
TESLA APP SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
12 HOURS ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGING TIME (240V)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
Call Dealer
416-743-XXXX(click to show)
2016 Tesla Model S