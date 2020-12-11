Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Tesla Model S

106,507 KM

Details Description

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2016 Tesla Model S

2016 Tesla Model S

75D|AUTOPILOT|HIFI|NAV|GREY LEATHER|ALLOYS|SPOTIFY

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Tesla Model S

75D|AUTOPILOT|HIFI|NAV|GREY LEATHER|ALLOYS|SPOTIFY

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 6363740
  2. 6363740
  3. 6363740
  4. 6363740
  5. 6363740
  6. 6363740
  7. 6363740
  8. 6363740
  9. 6363740
  10. 6363740
  11. 6363740
  12. 6363740
  13. 6363740
  14. 6363740
  15. 6363740
  16. 6363740
  17. 6363740
  18. 6363740
  19. 6363740
  20. 6363740
  21. 6363740
  22. 6363740
  23. 6363740
  24. 6363740
  25. 6363740
  26. 6363740
  27. 6363740
  28. 6363740
Contact Seller

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,507KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6363740
  • Stock #: H4236
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E22GF151150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 106,507 KM

Vehicle Description

**YEAR-END SPECIAL!** HIGHLY EQUIPPED! ALL ELECTRIC POWERED! FEATURING AUTOPILOT! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING LIGHT GREY INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, LEATHER STEERIN WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM/FM/SPOTIFY/STREAMING, WEB BROWSER, TESLA ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HIFI SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, PREMIUM FLOORMATS ALL AROUND, BLACK ROOF, MULTI DRIVE MODES, ROMANCE MODE, ARCADE GAMES, TOYBOX, AND MUCH MORE. FORMER DAILY RENTAL. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 51,979 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Macan T...
 89,915 KM
$61,897 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 34,588 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory