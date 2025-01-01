Menu
2016 Tesla Model X
114,012 KM
$32,985 + taxes & licensing

ENHANCED AUTOPILOT PKG, PREMIUM CONNECTIVITY PKG! AUTOPILOT COMPUTER 2.0!
CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED!

GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH AUTO PILOT COMPUTER 2.0, PREMIUM CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE & ENHANCED AUTOPILOT! PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF & WINDSHIELD, ALCANTARA HEADLINER, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, AUTOMATIC DOOR OPENING & CLOSE, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, TRAFFIC AWARE CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOSTEER BETA, FOWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, SPEED WARNING, WALKAWAY DOOR LOCK, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, NAVIGATION, SPOTIFY, & MUCH MUCH MORE!!

Total Auto Sales
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
647-938-6825

CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.

WARRANTY: We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms.

2016 Tesla Model X

114,012 KM

$32,985

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Tesla Model X

90D | PREMIUM CONNECTIVITY | ENHANCED AUTOPILOT

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$32,985

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 5YJXCBE27GF032404

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 114,012 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** ENHANCED AUTOPILOT PKG, PREMIUM CONNECTIVITY PKG! AUTOPILOT COMPUTER 2.0!
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH AUTO PILOT COMPUTER 2.0, PREMIUM CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE & ENHANCED AUTOPILOT! PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF & WINDSHIELD, ALCANTARA HEADLINER, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, AUTOMATIC DOOR OPENING & CLOSE, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, TRAFFIC AWARE CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOSTEER BETA, FOWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, SPEED WARNING, WALKAWAY DOOR LOCK, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, NAVIGATION, SPOTIFY, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
