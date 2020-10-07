Menu
2016 Tesla Model X

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$79,995

+ tax & licensing
$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2016 Tesla Model X

2016 Tesla Model X

- AUTO PILOT|NAVI|BACKUP|HEATED&COOLING SEATS

2016 Tesla Model X

- AUTO PILOT|NAVI|BACKUP|HEATED&COOLING SEATS

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6132468
  VIN: 5YJXCBE22GF013436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ontario Vehicle, CarFax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

2016 Tesla Model X 90D. Safety Certified Vehicle.

All In Price: $79,995 + HST & Licensing

Odometer: 73,000 KM

Features - 6 Passenger, Highway Autopilot, Premium Connectivity, Leather, Air Suspension, Backup Camera, Navigation, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, AC, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, and More

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226


At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Same-Day delivery is available on all vehicles, conditions apply. We strive for our customers to drive their dream vehicle at an affordable cost.

Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.)

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply
Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.

Have a Trade-In Vehicle? Bring it by for an Appraisal!

SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY

Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you:
1)Ontario Safety Certification
2)CARFAX (full vehicle history)
3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty

Business Hours: (Monday  Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

