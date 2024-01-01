$15,399+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Camry
LE FWD *CERTIFIED*CLEAN CARFAX*
2016 Toyota Camry
LE FWD *CERTIFIED*CLEAN CARFAX*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$15,399
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,560 KM
Vehicle Description
DONT WAIT CALL NOW 647-862-7904 MINT CONDITION NO RUST!! 2016 TOYOTA CAMRY LE FWD FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH LOW MILEAGE AND A CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS! VERY CLEAN INTERIOR, 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON RUBBER, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, TOYOTA FLOOR MATS AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $15,399 + TAX 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-862-7904