<p>DONT WAIT CALL NOW 647-862-7904 MINT CONDITION NO RUST!! 2016 TOYOTA CAMRY LE FWD FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH LOW MILEAGE AND A CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS! VERY CLEAN INTERIOR, 17 ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON RUBBER, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, TOYOTA FLOOR MATS AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $15,399 + TAX 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>647-862-7904 </p>

Details Description Features

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
143,560KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK2GU188733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,560 KM

Vehicle Description

DONT WAIT CALL NOW 647-862-7904 MINT CONDITION NO RUST!! 2016 TOYOTA CAMRY LE FWD FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH LOW MILEAGE AND A CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS! VERY CLEAN INTERIOR, 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON RUBBER, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, TOYOTA FLOOR MATS AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $15,399 + TAX 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Resale Inc.

