$12,650

+ taxes & licensing

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

416-727-6835

2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

416-727-6835

Sale Price

$12,650

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,246KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5154341
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5GC737146
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE, proud UCDA members ready to serve you!

Location: 100 Turbine Drive, Unit 1. North York. M9L 2S2. 

Office: (416)-742-5095 / Sales Agent (Jesus): (905)-782-2676

2016 Toyota Corolla LE

Sale Price: $12, 650 + TAXES + LICENSING

STANDARD SAFETY CERTIFICATE IS INCLUDED IN SALE PRICE.

Beautiful White color, Low Kilometers, Rear-view camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!! 

If you have any questions or want to book a test drive, call today! 905-782-2676

We appreciate your interest,

FARFANS.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection

