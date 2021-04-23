2016 Toyota Corolla ...

$11,990 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 3 5 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6988652

6988652 Stock #: 539779

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 539779

Mileage 95,351 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.