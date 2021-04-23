Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

95,351 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE AUT0MATIC A/C CRUISE H/SEATS BACKUP CAMERA

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE AUT0MATIC A/C CRUISE H/SEATS BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

95,351KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6988652
  Stock #: 539779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 539779
  • Mileage 95,351 KM

Vehicle Description

SEDAN,.........AUTOMATIC............A/C........BACKUP CAMERA.............CRUISE CONTROL.........HEATED SEATS...........BLUETOOTH....................................KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......**0 DOWN! No PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED......FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT!!!!...............* WE FINANCE EVERYONE(CALL FOR DETAILS)* .....APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TODAY!.......FINANCING FROM 4.99% O.A.C. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO........OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!........HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM!!!.......OUR VEHICLES ARE IN SHOWROOM CONDITION..............WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE.......... FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.NEXCAR.CA.............WE COULD SHIP YOUR DREAM VEHICLE TO ANYWHERE IN CANADA FOR A VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE!!!! PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO....................Thank you for considering NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC..............**Accrued interest must be paid on 6 month payment deferral**...........................AT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC. WE ARE SERVING OUR CLIENTS FROM: G.T.A, Toronto, Barrie, Oshawa, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Newmarket, Aurora and Kitchener.....................VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED,CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $599 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA.................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................. .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................PURCHASE YOUR DREAM VEHICLE FROM ANYWHERE IN CANADA FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME ...............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................JUST FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................A- Chose your vehicle .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................B- Message us at info@nexcar.ca or 647 699-8214 .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................C- Apply for financing ( If you need ) ............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................D- Have your vehicle delivered to your home (SHIPPING COST MAY APPLY,ASK YOUR SALES REPRESENTATIVE).......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

