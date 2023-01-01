Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Corolla

128,822 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

  1. 1675477999
  2. 1675478000
  3. 1675477999
  4. 1675477999
  5. 1675477999
  6. 1675478000
  7. 1675478000
  8. 1675478001
  9. 1675478001
  10. 1675478001
  11. 1675478000
  12. 1675478000
  13. 1675478001
  14. 1675478001
  15. 1675478000
  16. 1675478000
  17. 1675478000
  18. 1675478000
  19. 1675478001
  20. 1675478001
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,822KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9581347
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE6GC687163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,822 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 105,674 KM
$28,980 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 62,504 KM
$36,980 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A4 Progres...
 83,536 KM
$27,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory