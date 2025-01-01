Menu
Special Finance Price: $23,999 | Cash Price: $25,499 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - 8 Passenger, Leather, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Remote Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Cruise Control, And Much More. Odometer: 167,000 KM.

2016 Toyota Highlander

167,000 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD - 8PASSENGER|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA

12534433

2016 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD - 8PASSENGER|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Logo_AccidentFree

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,000KM
VIN 5TDJKRFHXGS288147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rack
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Satellite roof mounted fin antenna

Mechanical

Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Direct ignition system (DIS)
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
72.5 L Fuel Tank
4.154 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
starter
Heavy Duty Battery
USB Audio input
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Manual Fold Into Floor
auto sound levelizer (ASL)
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Advanced Voice Recognition
audio auxiliary input jack
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Recline
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Clock and Radio Data System
Wheels: 19 Aluminum Alloy
8-way power adjustable drivers seat adjustments
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder VVT DOHC -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i)
Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: driver power lumbar support
alternator and heater and cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system
power driver variable cushion length and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat adjustments
multifunctional steering wheel controls
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: EasySpeak
SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
display of artist
song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes)
8 display screen and SIRI Eyes-Free
720 kgs (5
997 lbs)

2016 Toyota Highlander