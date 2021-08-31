Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Prius

87,875 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Eli Motors

416-739-6135

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Prius

2016 Toyota Prius

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Prius

Location

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

  1. 1636394344
  2. 1636394344
  3. 1636394344
  4. 1636394344
  5. 1636394344
  6. 1636394344
  7. 1636394344
  8. 1636394344
  9. 1636394344
  10. 1636394344
  11. 1636394344
  12. 1636394344
  13. 1636394344
  14. 1636394344
  15. 1636394344
  16. 1636394344
  17. 1636394344
  18. 1636394344
  19. 1636394344
  20. 1636394344
  21. 1636394344
  22. 1636394344
  23. 1636394344
  24. 1636394344
  25. 1636394344
  26. 1636394344
  27. 1636394344
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

87,875KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7869669
  • Stock #: G3005889
  • VIN: JTDKBRFU6G3005889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,875 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER MINT CONDITION. ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL. LANE KEEP ASSIST. REAR VIEW CAMERA. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Climate Control
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eli Motors

2014 Honda Odyssey E...
 122,234 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volvo XC70 T6 A...
 159,543 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Toua...
 186,485 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eli Motors

Eli Motors

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Call Dealer

416-739-XXXX

(click to show)

416-739-6135

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory