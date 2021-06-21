Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

103,000 KM

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

LE - BACKUP CAMERA|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH

Location

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

103,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7386671
  • Stock #: STOCK-48
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV1GW305009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, No Accidents. Safety Certified Vehicle.

Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Eco Mode, Sport Mode, USB, AUX, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, AC, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Brakes, AM/FM Stereo, and More

2016 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD 4dr

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

Monaco Motorcars Inc. 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400 www.monacomotorcars.com (416) 7-Monaco (416) 766-6226 At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you: 1)Ontario Safety Certification 2)CARFAX (full vehicle history) 3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

