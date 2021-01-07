2016 Toyota Tacoma

+ taxes & licensing
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
2016 Toyota, Clean Carfax, Only Two Owners,
Tacoma 4WD Double Cab V6 Auto Limited Automatic 3.5L 6-Cyl Gasoline 150000km
Navigation, Leather Sunroof, Entune Premium JBL® Audio with Integrated Navigation14
and App Suite12,TONNEAU COVER
Leather-trimmed seats , Rear parking assist sonar
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)24 and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA)2
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Auto-dimming day/night rearview mirror with compass and
HomeLink®17 universal transceiver
Auto headlights
120V/400W POWER OUTLET, LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL, MULTI-TERRAIN SELECT,
3.5-Liter DOHC V6 direct-injection Atkinson-cycle with
278 hp @ 6000 rpm; 265 lb.-ft. @ 4600 rpm: 6-speed
automatic transmission
Rear-Wheel Drive or 4WDemand part-time 4WD
Automatic Limited-Slip Differential (Auto LSD)
Hill Start Assist Control (HAC)27 (A/T only
