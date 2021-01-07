Menu
2016 Toyota Tacoma

150,000 KM

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Toyota Tacoma

2016 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Double Cab V6 Auto Limited

2016 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Double Cab V6 Auto Limited

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6515019
  • Stock #: 153610
  • VIN: 5TFHZ5BN5GX008787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153610
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Toyota, Clean Carfax, Only Two Owners,
Tacoma 4WD Double Cab V6 Auto Limited Automatic 3.5L 6-Cyl Gasoline 150000km
Navigation, Leather Sunroof, Entune Premium JBL® Audio with Integrated Navigation14
and App Suite12,TONNEAU COVER
Leather-trimmed seats , Rear parking assist sonar
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)24 and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA)2
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Auto-dimming day/night rearview mirror with compass and
HomeLink®17 universal transceiver
Auto headlights
120V/400W POWER OUTLET, LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL, MULTI-TERRAIN SELECT,
3.5-Liter DOHC V6 direct-injection Atkinson-cycle with
278 hp @ 6000 rpm; 265 lb.-ft. @ 4600 rpm: 6-speed
automatic transmission
Rear-Wheel Drive or 4WDemand part-time 4WD
Automatic Limited-Slip Differential (Auto LSD)
Hill Start Assist Control (HAC)27 (A/T only

Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($1499). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***

Financing Available on the spot

* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
4x4
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

