Perfect Auto Corp
416-740-0205
2016 Toyota Tacoma
TRD
Perfect Auto Corp
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
416-740-0205
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
243,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9436770
- Stock #: 5666
- VIN: 5tfdz5bn2gx005666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - TRD PKG - NAVIGATION - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
