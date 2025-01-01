$16,950+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Venza
LIMITED/V6/LEATHER/SUNROOF/MOONROOF
Location
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
877-554-4226
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,999KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BB2GU121525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 144,999 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautiful Toyota Venza Limited comes fully equipped with automatic leather seats, navigation, sunroof, rear moonroof, Bluetooth, rear camera, premium audio JBL synthesis, and more!
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
