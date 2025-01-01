Menu
This beautiful Toyota Venza Limited comes fully equipped with automatic leather seats, navigation, sunroof, rear moonroof, Bluetooth, rear camera, premium audio JBL synthesis, and more!<br><br>Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!<br>This vehicle can be certified for an additional $799. <br>If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.<br><br>5161 Steeles Ave W, North York<br>Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm<br>dynamicfinemotors.ca<br> 1 (877)-554-4226

Location

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

877-554-4226

Used
144,999KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BB2GU121525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 144,999 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful Toyota Venza Limited comes fully equipped with automatic leather seats, navigation, sunroof, rear moonroof, Bluetooth, rear camera, premium audio JBL synthesis, and more!

Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
dynamicfinemotors.ca
1 (877)-554-4226

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2016 Toyota Venza