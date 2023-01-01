$11,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Volkswagen Golf
COMFORTLINE
2016 Volkswagen Golf
COMFORTLINE
Location
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
132,523MI
Used
VIN 3VW117AU7GM011125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,523 MI
Vehicle Description
2016 golftsimanual36 days bumper to bumper warranty certify no extra charge$11950 plus hstplease visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Carview Motors
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
